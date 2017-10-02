The Great Indian Laughter Challenge: Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar to reunite!

The last time Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were seen together on screen was in Insan. That was in 2005. And now, more than a decade, the two will be seen together on the small screen. Ajay Devgn will be the celebrity guest on Akshay’s show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Says a source, “Ajay will be coming along with his Golmaal Again team — director Rohit Shetty and Parineeti Chopra to promote their film. Talks are on with the other actors of the film, like Tabu and Tusshar, too, but they’re yet to confirm. The date of the shoot is yet to be locked.”

Ajay and Akshay are contemporaries and have done three films together, including Suhag and Khakee. However, lately, the two have been caught in a rivalry with both eyeing the same subjects for their films. Even as there were reports of Akshay doing a film based on Raniganj hero JS Gill, who rescued 60-odd miners trapped in a coal mine, Ajay announced his film, tentatively titled Bullet Capsule first. Then there is the historic Battle of Saragarhi that became a bone of contention between the two. While Ajay announced a film on the subject in July 2016 that would also be a plot of the sequel of Son Of Sardar, Karan Johar and Salman Khan came together early this year to co-produce a film on the same subject starring Akshay. While Akshay will start filming for it in December, there has been no news on it from Ajay.

So, it will indeed be interesting to see these two heroes who have completed 25 years in the industry, and are still at the top of the game coming together.

Incidentally, Parineeti, who is Ajay’s co-star in Golmaal Again will be playing Akshay’s wife in the film based on Battle of Saragarhi!