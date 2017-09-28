The Drama Company: Mithun da reveals when he cooked food for Kareena Kapoor Khan

When Saif Ali Khan visited the sets of Drama Company, Mithun Chakraborty, who is a part of the show, shared some little known details about Kareeena Kapoor Khan. Mithun and Kareena have acted together in Golmaal 3. He said, “She would never have the food served on the sets. So, to ensure that she eats well, I would make food for her on the sets and eat with her.” Saif, incidentally, plays a chef in his next release. He revealed that to practice cooking at home, he made European dishes and hamburgers for his begum. Must say, Kareena is one pampered diva.