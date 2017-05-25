Thanks to Salman Khan, Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya to debut in Bollywood before Jhanvi or Sara

While Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Khan still await their respective Bollywood debuts, here's one name that might beat them in the race!

The new star kid on the block is Chunky Pandey's 18-year old daughter, Ananya Pandey. In fact, nobody else but Salman Khan is said to have agreed to help Ananya in making her Bollywood debut. Now, this is certainly some great news!

Ananya recently completed her graduation and according to Mirror sources, she is currently celebrating her graduation in Goa with her friends and as soon as she's back, she’s going to start training under the guidance of famous celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

The report quoted a source saying, "Ananya is currently in Goa with her school friends to celebrate her graduation. When she is back, she will start pursuing her Bollywood dreams more seriously. Her cousin Ahaan Panday (Chunky's brother Chiki, and Deanne Panday's son) has also been prepping for a Bollywood debut. The two youngsters have been exchanging notes about their filmi plans."

She has also enrolled into dance classes and had been taking short-term, acting classes. Looks like the pretty girl has already started prepping for her Bollywood debut!

In an interaction with Mirror, father Chunky Pandey said, "Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right."

Recent reports suggest that Salman Khan is planning to launch Ananya in a film. Well, that will be interesting to watch.