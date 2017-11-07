Thank God! Akshay Kumar confirms 'Padman' and '2.0' will not clash at the box-office

Akshay Kumar's two films are up for release in early 2018. While he teams up with Rajinikanth for a mega budget sci-fi called 2.0, he also has R.Balki's Padman up for release.

So when the actor announced that Padman will hit theatres on 26th Janaury 2018, everyone panicked about the film's clash with Shankar's film. In midts of rumours about 2.0 being delayed further again due to pending post production, makers confirmed that sequel of Robot is scheduled for 25th January release.

But Akki has confirmed that there will be now Akshay Kumar Vs Akshay Kumar film clash on Republic Day weekend. In a n interview to Mid-day the actor has put an end all the commotion. Khiladi Kumar said, “There is a lot of false information that is being circulated over both films releasing on the same day. Why would I clash with my own film? It will either be 2.0 or Padman. While Padman is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar Rajinikanth and Lyca productions. They will decide if they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do I will postpone Padman and if they don’t, I will go ahead.”

This will surely comes as a huge relief for Akshay Kumar fans who don't want to miss out on either of the films.

Akshay even explained why he has decided to release Padman earlier than planned. This film was initally meant to release on April but now will hit theatres in January. He said, ” I am certainly having a release on Republic Day because If I don’t do it, there are many others who are waiting in line. So, I might as well take advantage.”

In the past few years, Akshay Kumar has always cashed in on the Republic Day date. Right from Airlift to Rustom, all his films become huge hits when released on R-day.