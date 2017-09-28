Teaser poster of Kapil Sharma's film 'Firangi' is out now!

Firangi has been directed by Rajiv Dhingra. Monica Gill and Ishita Dutta play the leading ladies in the film...

Kapil Sharma, who had taken a break to concentrate on his health after The Kapil Sharma Show went off air is back with a bang. The comedian-turned-actor is all set to go on a promotional spree in order to promote his second film titled Firangi. Kapil has left the treatment centre in Bangalore and has unveiled the first teaser poster of Firangi.

Those who're anxious to get a glimse of Kapil's look in the film will have to wait a little longer as the makers have not revealed Kapil's look from the film in the teaser poster. The Twitter handle of the film Tweeted the poster of Firangi which was retweeted by Kapil's girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

Several reports suggest that Firangi will have Kapil playing the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl played by Monica Gill. Actress Ishita Dutta will lso be seen in a significant role in the film which is directed by Rajiv Dhingra.

Firangi is slated to hit the theatres on November 10.

Check out the teaser poster of the film right here: