Teacher's Day Special | Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sushmita Sen: 7 Lesser known teachers in Bollywood films

Here are the actors who portrayed some less remembered roles of a teacher on the silver screen...

Bollywood movies have given us several iconic roles of Teachers that have been portrayed on screen with perfection. Be it Amitabh Bachchan in Black or Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par, these characters are etched in the memories of the fans.

But there are some more roles of teachers portrayed by several other B-Town actors that are lesser known and remembered. So, here's taking a look at 7 such roles:

1) Simi Garewal in Mera Naam Joker

It won't be wrong to say that Simi Garewal was the first to give a glamorous avatar to a teacher on screen. Her commendable portrayal of Mary is less quoted when we talk about B-Town teachers.

2) Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na

After Simi Garewal, it was Sushmita Sen who redefined the glamourous avatar of a modern day teacher. The chiffon sarees worn by Chemistry teacher Ms Chandni Chopra were a trend setter. She epitomised the [erfect combination of elegance and sexy.

3) Kareena Kapoor in Kurbaan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan played a the character of a professor in the Delhi University in Kurbaan and that of a school teacher in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actress was given a desi avatar in both the films and her looks became immensely popular among college going girls.

4) Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

After playing Amitabh Bachchan's student in critically acclaimed Black, Rani Mukerji was seen playing a school teacher in KANK. Since, the plot of the movie focussed more on relationships, the profession of her character Meera, is less remembered.

5) Amitabh Bachchan in Mohabbatein and Aarakshan

We all remember Big B's iconic portrayal of a teacher in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, But not much is spoken or written about his character in Mohabbatein in which he played a strict disciplinarian and head of a Gurukul, or his role of a principal of a college in the Prakash Jha film Aarakshan.

6) Boman Irani in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots

Boman Irani's portrayal of Dr Asthana in Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS and Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus remain the highlights of his career. Both the roles left the audience in splits. Both the characters include negative as well as positive shades ans Irani nailed them pn screen.

7) Shah Rukh Khan in Chamatkar and Mohabbatein

We all love SRK's portrayal of coach Kabir Khan in Chak De! India. But he had earlier played a cricket coach in the film Chamatkar and then that of a music teacher in Mohabbatein. Both the characters, played to perfection are less talked about when we discuss teachers in Bollywood.

Is your favourite character of a teacher missing from the list? Tell us about in in the comments section.