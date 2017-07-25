Taimur makes his first foreign trip to Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite destination

Saif Ali Khan has been working non-stop! Apart from shooting for his dark comedy Kaalakandi, the actor was also seen as IIFA host and of course dealing with the nepotism debate after that. But now Nawab of Pataudi has taken off for a flight to Switzerland with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. Saifeena had been planning the vacation for a long time as they have been busy after their son was born in December last year. To make sure they enjoy some private family time with their son,the family took off for Gstaad in Switzerland Alps for a 2 week long vacation.

Interestingly, this is Chote Nawab's first foreign trip and that too to his parent's favourite destination.

While talking about the vacation Kareena said,"If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish,I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world." The couple has been going to the same place for years. Ever since they got married, they plan out a short trip to Gstaad where they stay at Gstaad Palace every year for the love of the mesmerising beauty the place is known for.

When asked about her plans and what she would do there Kareena says, "I'm not a backpacker. I'm a luxury traveller. I like to relax and shop when on a vacation and am completely cut off from the city. Saif will go skiing, and I will treat myself to spas and massages."

She further talked about attending yoga sessions while sipping organic milk -which seems to be a tradition thing there.The couple would also be attending the Gstaad promenade party which happens every year in August. We can't wait for the beautiful photos of their vacation,especially photos of Taimur Ali Khan's first holiday with his parents.