Taapsee Pannu would love to be play Mithali Raj in biopic

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen on the big screen essaying the role of a hockey player in Soorma, would love to do the biopic on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

The actress who is keen on taking up the project, however, believes that it is too early to talk about it.

Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run-mark in ODIs.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures has acquired the rights for Mithali's biopic. It was reported that the makers were keen to get Taapsee on board for the project.

"The script is not in place so it's too early to talk about it. Right now, they are collecting material and the script has not been written yet. If they offer me, I will be very happy. I really want to do a sports biopic," Taapsee told PTI when asked if she is a part of the biopic.

There is buzz that she is also a part of Anurag Kashyap's Womaniya, a film based on real-life women sharpshooters. However, Taapsee said that she has read the script but is currently waiting for everything to fall in place.

"I am still waiting for them to package the film. The entire cast and crew need to fall in place. I am waiting for that to happen. If that happens, then there will be an official announcement but yes I have read the script," the Naam Shabana actress said.

Taapsee will be next seen on the silver screen in Anubhav Sinha's court-room drama Mulk.

"This is a very critical film for me. So many people had told me 'Why do you want to do this film, let it go'. So this is a test of my gut feeling, especially this year, the films I am doing, it is going to be a judgement of my script selection," she told the agency.

The film, staring Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor among others centres around a Muslim family caught in a terror plot and is scheduled to release on August 3.