Taapsee Pannu to replace Bhumi Pednekar in Aanand L Rai's 'Manmarziyan'?

Sources say that Taapsee Pannu has been approached for Aanand L Rai’s long-in-the-making film, Manmarziyan. The film that went on floors with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar ran into problems when the directors changed hands.

First, Sameer Sharma was helming it and after one schedule, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took over before opting out to direct Bareilly Ki Barfi. Next, Rai got Anurag Kashyap on board. And, now we hear Taapsee Pannu, who has been riding high on the success of her last few movies including Pink and Judwaa 2, has been approached for the role that was played by Bhumi. The actress is currently in Lucknow and will meet the makers once she comes back and take a call, say sources