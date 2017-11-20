'Swag Se Swagat' teaser: Get ready for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's dhamaka in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' song

The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai have kept the excitement for the film going ever since they began shooting for the film. The director Alib Abbas Zafar had shared a number of stills from the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger on his Twitter account to build up the anxiety among the fans. Now, as the time to reveal the first song from the film Swag Se Swagat, draws nearer, they've shared a sneak peek video which serves as the perfect tease for the dhamakedaar number.

Earlier this morning, the makers had already shared two stills from the film, thereby building up the excitement and they've now dropped the teaser of Swag Se Swagat. The official Twitter handle of the film shared the teaser with the caption, "This is just a teaser Watch more SWAG get unleashed TOMORROW in #SwagSeSwagat." Salman quoted the tweet and wrote, "Asli SWAG toh heh raha! Kal dekho #SwagSeSwagat"

The 15 second sneak peek video shows glimpses of the spectacular locations and dance moves of both Salman and Katrina. Remember Mashaallah from Ek Tha Tiger? Well, looks like this one's going to be bigger and better. The full song will be out tomorrow.

Watch Swag Se Swagat teaser right here:

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit the theatres on December 22 this year.