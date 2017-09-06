Sushmita Sen celebrates her daughter Renee's 18th birthday with a beautiful message

Mother of Alisah and Renee, Sushmita Sen shared the joy of her eldest daughter turning 18

It's been 18 years when 25 year old Sushmita Sen adopted her first child and became the poster girl of single mothers across India. Now that Renee has turned 18 and is an adult now, former Miss Universe shared the joy of her darling daughter's landmark birthday.

With a picture that symbolises that her baby has grown up to become her friend now, Sushmita and Renee celebrated the birthday with smiles on their face and wine glasses in their hand. Not just an adorable picture, Sush even posted a beautiful message for her daughter on Instagram. She wrote, " We are #Eighteen A night of #epiphany my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa what a journey it's been!!!!Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renée Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!!May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!!bring it on Renster!!!I love you..beyond!!!! Maa#cheers "

While Sushmita Sen looked hot in a black dress, Renee looked like a princess in a peach dress with matching heels.

Not just this Sushmita Sen fan also shared the picture of the three lovely ladies, Sushmita, Renee and Alisah sitting near a bar.

Nothing but love and the best for these three!! Sending you my love, my hugs and kisses Three beauties in one frame A post shared by sushmita sen (@sushmitasenfan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

These happy pictures are a proof of Sushmita Sen is one of the coolest mothers around.