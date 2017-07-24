Sushant Singh Rajput's RAW postponed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s much-publicised espionage thriller RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) has been pushed ahead.

It is learnt that Sushant has allotted the dates that he had given to RAW to his old friend Abhishek Kapoor for Kedarnath, the film that will launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara. It may be recalled that Sushant got his big-screen launch from Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che. Now, that Sushant and Abhishek have patched up, the actor can’t afford to antagonize the director again. Hence, he has surrendered the rest of the year to Kapoor’s Kedarnath leaving the RAW team in a lurch.

RAW co-producer, Bunty Walia, confirms, “The dates may get shifted to accommodate Kedarnath. It’s a great script and the project is backed by a big business house. There is no shortage of funds, so no reason to not do the film, unless we ourselves decide to pull the plug after the dates are shifted.”