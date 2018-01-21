Trending#

Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday plans REVEALED!

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the few stars from the Television industry who have managed to make it big in Bollywood, due to his sheer hard work and perseverance. The actor who made his debut with Kai Po Che, has now become a heartthrob of millions of girls across the country. 

 
  
 
Sushant celebrates his 32nd birthday today and one would think that he would be have elaborate celebrations to mark the occasion. But contrary to that, the actor has spent his birthday doing what he does best, i.e., acting. 

 
  
 
Sushant is currently shooting for his next with Abhishek Chaubey in Chambal. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. On his birthday too, Sushant continued to shoot for his film in the valley of Chambal. 

 
  
 
Well, spending our birthday in the jungles or valley of Chambal may not be our idea of a perfect birthday, but looks like Sushant loves being on the sets, even if it's on his birthday. The actor had earlier expressed in one of his interviews that he prefers to work on his birthday as he feels if it would feel like work then it won't be worth doing it. He had also shared that acting in films is itself like a celebration. 

   
 

    
   
