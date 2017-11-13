Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar's Sone Chidaiya to go on floors on THIS date

Bollywood filmmakers are keen as ever on casting fresh pairs in films. Following the trend, Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab fame announced his latest movie, which will see Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar casted opposite each other.

Now as per a report in BollywoodLife, the film titled Sone Chidaiya is all set to go on floors next year. Moreover, Sushant and Bhumi will apparently play dacoits in the film which is based in the 70s. "We are having script reading sessions for the whole team. Prep is on in full swing. The film is high on emotions and drama. There is a love story as well. We will start shoot from January 10, 2018.", a source told BollywoodLife.

It is not only the first time Sushant and Bhumi will share screen space but for both actors, it is their first collaboration with Abhishek. Meanwhile, Bhumi was last seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Sushant is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which marks Sara Ali Khan’s bollywood debut.