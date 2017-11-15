Sushant Singh Rajput awarded 'Most Stylish Youth Icon' at a recent awards

Versatility is the name of the game for Sushant Singh Rajput, who enjoys changing his fashion game as much as he does getting under the skin of all his characters. The actor was awarded 'Maharashtra's Most Stylish Youth Icon" at the recently concluded Lokmat Maharashtra's Most Stylish awards, that honour the most prominent, glamorous and talented people that the state takes pride in.

The event was attended by a wide spectrum of professionals from segments ranging from bureaucracy, politics, sports, medicine,social work and films all of whom have made Maharashtra proud.

On the work front, Sushant is currently shooting for Kedarnath with Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The film marks Sara's debut in Bollywood