Surname mein kya hai?

Karan Johar has introduced two new faces in the industry. His next production venture — Dhadak which is the official Hindi adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat — will be the launchpad for two starkids — Janhvi and Ishaan. The first look posters have been launched and all of them have the two newbies credited, sans their surnames.

Yes, Kapoor has been dropped from Janhvi’s name and Ishaan, too, won’t be using his last name Khatter in the film. Says a source, “The credit rolls of Dhadak will have their names as Janhvi and Ishaan. Whether the two actors continue with this or use their surnames in their films later, is totally their choice. But for Karan’s film, their names will feature as is in the posters.”

Incidentally, Janhvi’s mother Sridevi also never used her surname. But Ishaan, who is Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother, used his full name in his debut film — Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, which will open IFFI this year. So dropping Khatter from his name, in his second film, surprised many. Let’s see if this becomes a trend with youngsters who join the industry hereon. But for now, here’s taking a look at other actors who chose to use just their first names in the movie credits.

THE NAME GAME

PRATEIK

When Prateik started off in films, he still had the ‘Babbar’ tag. But a few years later, Prateik shocked everyone when he decided to drop his surname and just be known as Prateik. The actor never shared an equation with his dad’s side, but this move had stunned his father Raj Babbar and step-brother Aarya, too. There was a huge showdown in public but soon enough, things were on track and he started using his surname again.

KAJOL

Kajol’s mom Tanuja refrained from using her surname in films. Taking the legacy forward, Kajol never used ‘Mukherjee’, although her sister Tanishaa does add it to her name. Post marriage too, Kajol never added Devgn to her screen name. Right from her debut film till date, she’s been credited as Kajol in all her films.

TABU

The Haider actress’ real name happens to be Tabassum Hashmi. While she was fondly called Tabu, she chose to use her pet name as her screen name on celluloid too. As for her surname, she just dropped it!

TUSSHAR

Just like Janhvi and Ishaan, he was also introduced simply as Tusshar. Right from his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar has never used his Kapoor surname in films.

GOVINDA

While daughter Tina uses her dad’s surname in films, papa cool never used Ahuja. Govinda has always preferred to be called just by his first name in public, too.