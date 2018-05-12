Sunny Leone says 'I am not sure about my birthday but looking forward to Mother's Day'

Until last year May 13th was only meant to be Sunny Leone's birthday but from this year it's going to be all about celebrating Mother's Day with her three chirldren - 2 year old Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

When IANS connected with the Raees actress to ask about her birthday plans she said she will be celebrating Mother's Day instead. Sunny Leone said, "I always pictured three children in my head but as time went by and no children... I would have been happy with one but God had different plans and made my dreams come true of a big family." This year, Mother's day coincides with Sunny Leone's birthday. "It's pretty cool that both are on the same day. I am not sure about my birthday but I'm looking forward to Mother's Day."

Sunny Leone and her husband adopted Nisha Kaur Weber from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra. In March this year, Sunny surprised everyone with a beautiful family portrait as she announced her twin sons's birth via surrogacy. She captioned it, "God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!"

Talking about how life has changed post motherhood, Sunny said, "I am the same person but now I have more love to spread to my kids. I'm so happy about being a mother."

Sunny Leone is currently busy for the shooting of her biopic, titled 'Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone' which will be aired on Zee5 and revealed she was initially apprehensive about being a part of it. She told IANS, "Initially, my answer (to make a show on her life) was that I wasn't sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it."