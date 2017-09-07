Sunny Leone reveals how Chunky Pandey turned saviour when everyone said no!

Sunny Leone revealed that none of the actresses or actors wanted to share the stage with her during her first awards show. “They wanted to put me on stage with another woman or any other actor and all of them said no. But someone really nice ended up saying yes.” When asked who it was, the actress shared that it was Chunky Pandey. Talking to Neha Dhupia on her latest Podcast, Sunny explained that she was new then. “When a new person comes in and specially when they think it’s shady or who is this person, where does she come from. There is some sense of curiosity. Plus, at that time, there were probably many women who didn’t like me. I’m okay with that, I don’t really care so much, but it was weird to sit there, and I was sitting there for a very long time because they couldn’t find somebody to go on stage with me. Somebody told Daniel (her husband) and then he told me.”