Sunny Leone is not sure about 'Jatt & Juliet' remake, here's why

Sunny Leone was teaming up with Maniesh Paul for the remake of the hit Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet. They even shot for the film a bit, but now there is no news of it. “I also know as much as you do. I hope we continue with the film and God willing finish it,” says Sunny, who is back on the small-screen as the host of Splitsvilla. The actress, who has just adopted a girl child Nisha Kaur Weber will soon launch her own cosmetic line. “I have created the formula, the colours, done the packaging and branding. It is called Star-Struck by Sunny Leone,” she reveals. The actress is also planning to start her own production banner soon. “I am fascinated by the business of entertainment and will definitely produce films,” she says.