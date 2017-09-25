Sunny Leone has no time for her 'Ragini MMS 2' producer Ekta Kapoor

Sunny Leone made her sizzling Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's 'Jism 2' but her career took off only after she turned 'Baby Doll' for Ekta Kapoor's 'Ragini MMS 2'. The song launched the adult actress in b-town and the film also earned moolah at the box-office. But now Sunny has no time for her mentor Ekta Kapoor

According to Mid-Day report, Balaji head was keen to get Sunny Leone associated with her web series, Ragini MMS Returns and wanted her to be a part of one of the promtional events slated for the coming week. But Leone backed out blaming it on her prior work commitments. This certainly hasn't gone down well with Ekta Kapoor.

According to the source quoted by Mid-day, "Ekta thought Sunny's attendance would add glam value to the show and get people talking about it. However, Sunny wasn't available on the required dates. She is leaving tonight for Los Angeles for the next two months. She wants to look into the functioning of her production house there." Apparently this isn't the first time the actor has turned down Ekta Kapoor's offer.. Leone was earlier approached for a cameo on the show as well which she had politely declined. A Balaji insider informs, "Sunny's decision irked Ekta. Ragini MMS 2 was a landmark film in her career. She should have accommodated the project for the sake of loyalty towards Ekta."

While many suggest that the two had a fall-out and would not want to work together again. Some even suggest that Sunny Leone and Ekta Kapoor's relationship goes beyond work and there is no trouble in paradise. In fact, the two are in talks for another collaboration.