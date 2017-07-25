Suniel Shetty's most wanted, here's why

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman will also marks the return of Suniel Shetty in films. Suniel who had not done a film in the last seven years.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the directors tell us, "Suniel was our first and only choice. When you watch the film you will know why he is perfect for the role. Nobody could have done it better. We always wanted him. He has not done films for sometime so this will be refreshing." Suniel plays a retired colonel and Sidharth's Godfather in the film.