Sunidhi Chauhan shares first picture with her 5-month-old son: 'Ready for my first gig as a Mom'

Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who became a mother in January this year, took to Instagram today to share the first picture of her five-month-old son.“Ready for my first gig as a Mom!,” wrote Sunidhi.

Dressed in a onesie, her son seem to have already developed a liking for the camera as he looked straight into it while mother Sunidhi held him in her arms.

Sunidhi, who married music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012, had told IANS during her pregnancy, “Every girl in the world goes through this and I am one of them. I have to balance both. I do know that my first and last love is my singing, the gift God gave to me. So, I will take care of both and just make sure I am at peace with myself.”

Talking about motherhood, Sunidhi recently told DNA, “my baby kind of lets me keep going and not slow down at all. He’s going to be with me wherever I go. I started recording a month after he was born and, I’ve been taking him along. I don’t leave him at home. He’s a part of everything that I’m doing.”