Sumeet Vyas' 'High Jack' gets U/A certificate, to release on May 18

Phantom Films High Jack which is all set to release on 18th May gets a UA censor certificate from CBFC board.

High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events. The film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky.

High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana.

High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 18th May, 2018.