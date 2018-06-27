Subhash Ghai's short films on tree plantation campaign to be released in theatres

Showman Subhash Ghai has always made cinema which takes up issues facing society. Undoubtedly his contribution to Indian cinema has been immense. Once again, the showman is doing his bit by contributing to social and national causes with the students of his Institute.

This time ,Subhash Ghai and the Mumbai film industry was given the responsibility by the forest minister Mr. Sudhir Mungantiwar to start a tree plantation campaign in Maharashtra. Ghai took the responsibility and has made wonderful short films on the tree plantation campaign.

The PSAs produced by Whistling Woods International, Mumbai showcase various celebrities planting trees and leading by example. The song has been composed by the students the lyrics and concept are his own. Henceforth, two short films will be shown in major theatres across Maharashtra. Other films with different compositions will be played every month, for the next one year, as part of the campaign initiated by the Govt. of Maharashtra

His contribution towards the society traces back to the 90's where he made a short film Pyaar ki Ganga Bahe, based on communal harmony with star kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and other ‘A’ list stars, including Aamir Khan and Rajnikanth. The film conveyed a strong and positive message to the masses and is still very popular on YouTube.

In mid-1994, Ghai was assigned to write and direct a stage show on celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema by the I&B ministry. Subhash Ghai came up with the most memorable stage show, Cinema Cinema 100 at NSCI Mumbai. He staged 42 film stars, 200 dancers and 150 musicians live. The first of its kind India had ever seen.

Commenting on the initiative and his contribution towards the society Mr. Ghai said, "One should never forget, their responsibility towards the nation and its causes, including the environment. We must contribute in whichever way we can. Even the smallest act can go a long way and yield huge returns. We need to preserve our environment to live a peaceful life. I am delighted that the audience is loving our short films on tree plantation. I congratulate our students for bringing my concept on screen musically and visually“.

Also there will be many more videos on tree plantation room. Like animation. Classical ragas. English rap n so on.We will be changing our audio visuals after every two months till next year. All will be produced by Subhash Ghai.