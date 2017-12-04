style File: When Kajol gave a cool twist to the sari...

She’s worn handloom saris, rocked a beaded Sabyasachi with a pair of statement jhumkis and recently, she layered the six-yard-wonder with a statement jacket. Kajol has never been known to be a fashionista and has always valued comfort over style, but every time she’s stepped out in the virgin yardage, she’s always made an impact. Designer Nishka Lulla interprets her sari style as “classic and traditional”.

“Kajol puts simple pieces together to create an interesting ensemble and never goes OTT on embellishments and embroideries. Instead, she lets the sari colour and the fabric be the focal point. The jacket and sari pairing stood out as she kept rest of the ensemble clean and minimal and opted for center-parted sleek hair. When she wore the Sabyasachi, she let her jhumkis do all the talking. Her sari appeal is simple and classic and she clearly believes that less is more.”

‘TO-HELL-WITH-IT APPROACH’

Kajol is one of the few actresses who’ve rewritten style rules and thumbed her nose at the notions of dressing up on the red carpet. Designer Payal Khandwala hails Kajol’s inherent confidence and a devil-may-care attitude to dressing. “She can pull off anything and what’s alluring about her is the fact that she doesn’t care about fashion. She’s not inhibited. She’s quick-witted and couldn’t care less and I feel more women should be like that. Kajol’s jacket update was refreshing and I see it as more functional than anything. Besides, it’s a nice way to layer over a sari or a lehenga. It’s warm, functional and stylish. Having said that, I’d like to add that I am not a fan of making everything fitted and I like the fluidity in the ensemble,” says Payal.

“NOT SCARED TO EXPERIMENT”

One thing that stands out about Mrs Devgn is her heartwarming smile. Designer Salita Nanda observes that Kajol likes to play with different colours that complement her vibrant persona. “She isn’t scared to experiment — be it her lace blouses or the backless ones, she carries it all off well. The sari suits her body type and looks elegant on her. The jacket-sari combo was fresh and something she didn’t try before. It was her way of contemporising the sari.”

JACKETS LOOK ELEGANT WITH SARIS

Designer and fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi sees the jacket-sari pairing as an old Bollywood film trend seen on the likes of Sharmila Tagore. “It can be chic and elegant depending on how it’s styled. Veteran actresses would do it amazingly well. I’d suggest replace a blouse with a cropped jacket or even a regular length jacket or team a sari with a trenchcoat,” says Pernia.