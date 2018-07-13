Style File: Deepika Padukone rocks the dad jeans at the airport

Looks like Jerry Seinfeld’s and David Schwimmer’s (Friends) thick, high-waist denims have become a style statement this season. Once considered frumpy and cringe-inducing, the classics are having a moment on the runways and the racks. This week, Deepika Padukone was spotted rocking a pair with a white tee at the airport. And Spring Summer 2019, too, have seen a wild explosion of the hunky style — from Martin Rose and Off-White to Prada and Valentino. Among celebrities, the likes of Barack Obama, Jay-Z and George Clooney have worn them with ease and polish. But is it just a fad or does the style set see them lasting?

CAN’T BE A MAINSTAY

Fashion is cyclical — while the skinny, low-waist and mid-waist styles have dominated the fashion landscape for a while now, it’s time to make way for the high-waist nubby essentials. Designer Troy Costa says, “The high-waist, boot-cut style is a different alternative to the regular offerings, but it can’t be the mainstay. Also, if you want to call something chic, you need to see something ugly and it’s the designers’ attempt at moving away from everything fashion sets warm up to.”

A GLOBAL STREET MOVEMENT

The comeback of the dad jeans and ugly sneakers can be safely attributed to the resurgence of the retro aesthetic in cinema, TV and online shows. With shows like Stranger Things (set in the ’80s) gaining popularity, designers and brands can’t help, but cash in on the wave of nostalgia sweeping the fans. Stylist Mohit Rai says, “Television shows are definitely an influence and also, I see a lot of brands referencing street and pop cultures. Ghanaian-American fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s work at Off-white being the prime example. Also, there’s an attempt at making fashion all inclusive and brands are drawing inspiration from diverse stratas and subcultures.” Personally, Mohit looks forward to the return of bell bottoms.

FUN ON THE RUNWAY

Recently, stylist Isha Bhansali gave a limited edition dad jeans from Levis to actor Ayushmann Khurrana for an outing. “It looks great with a pullover or an oversized blazers or a sweatshirt. It’s fun to marry the classic with something of the moment. Also, it’s about having a blast on the runway,” says Isha.