Still CAN'T get enough of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' trailer? Here's more dope from the launch event

Here's all you need to know about the trailer launch of the Kabur Khan film...

Salman Khan launched the Tubelight trailer at a grand launch in Mumbai with both fans and media in attendance. Responding with thunderous applause and loud cheers, the audience was absolutely blown over!

The superstar was joined by the rest of his Tubelight family - Sohail Khan, director Kabir Khan, music director Pritam and Amar Butala, COO Salman Khan Films onstage and the team’s fun chemistry was clearly visible at the media interaction. This was Salman’s first appearance for the film in India, following the Radio song launch in Dubai.

As per his motto of ‘Fan First’, Salman simultaneously showcased the trailer to fans at a screening. Fans arrived from all parts of the country thronging the venue. Salman soon walked into a theatre full of fans who greeted him joyously. The superstar thanked his fans and happily posed for photos.

“It is wonderful to reunite with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan team for Tubelight. The reactions right since the teaser have been encouraging and I can’t wait to show the film,” said director Kabir Khan.

The trailer depicts the small town of Jagatpura and the heart-warming bond of brotherhood between Bharat (Sohail Khan) and Laxman (Salman Khan). The scene where they run down a hill in shorts, is iconic and reminiscent of the real-life bond we have seen with Salman and Sohail.

Salman Khan looks absolutely adorable in his knitted sweater as he runs about with a pair of shoes wrapped around his neck. The conviction with which he says “Mujhe Yakeen Hai” left everyone very emotional.

One also catches a glimpse of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu, leaving us wondering about their characters in the film. The 60s is authentically recreated along with Indo-China conflict in the backdrop - the scale leaving us awestruck. With all these factors and more, the trailer definitely keeps us on tenterhooks!

“Tubelight is a story of two brothers and their bond that will surpass all odds. We hope that this family entertainer touches your hearts the same way it has touched ours!” says Mr. Amar Butala, COO, Salman Khan Films.

If nothing, the trailer has only intrigued us further and hamein yakeen hai, that we can’t wait to watch the film this Eid!