Essel Group 90 years
Bollywood, Salman Khan, Tubelight, Tubelight trailer, Tubelight Trailer launch,Amar Butala,Sohail Khan,Kabir Khan,Bajrangi Bhaij

Still CAN'T get enough of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' trailer? Here's more dope from the launch event

alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 26 May 2017-03:30pm , DNA webdesk

Here's all you need to know about the trailer launch of the Kabur Khan film...

Salman Khan launched the Tubelight trailer at a grand launch in Mumbai with both fans and media in attendance. Responding with thunderous applause and loud cheers, the audience was absolutely blown over!

The superstar was joined by the rest of his Tubelight family - Sohail Khan, director Kabir Khan, music director Pritam and Amar Butala, COO Salman Khan Films onstage and the team’s fun chemistry was clearly visible at the media interaction. This was Salman’s first appearance for the film in India, following the Radio song launch in Dubai.

As per his motto of ‘Fan First’, Salman simultaneously showcased the trailer to fans at a screening. Fans arrived from all parts of the country thronging the venue. Salman soon walked into a theatre full of fans who greeted him joyously. The superstar thanked his fans and happily posed for photos.

Bollywood, Tubelight, Tubelight trailer, Tubelight teaser, Tubelight poster, Kabir Khan, Salman Khan, Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan, Tube

ALSO READ

'Tubelight' Trailer: Salman Khan's INNOCENCE in this EMOTIONAL story of 2 brothers will MELT your heart!

“It is wonderful to reunite with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan team for Tubelight. The reactions right since the teaser have been encouraging and I can’t wait to show the film,” said director Kabir Khan.

The trailer depicts the small town of Jagatpura and the heart-warming bond of brotherhood between Bharat (Sohail Khan) and Laxman (Salman Khan). The scene where they run down a hill in shorts, is iconic and reminiscent of the real-life bond we have seen with Salman and Sohail.

Bollywood, Zhu Zhu, Chinese, actress, debut, Salman Khan, Tubelight, Radio Song, behind the scenes, video, Kabir Khan, Remo D'So

ALSO READ

Missed Zhu Zhu in Tubelight's 'Radio Song'? Catch her in THIS 'Behind-The-Scenes' video of Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan looks absolutely adorable in his knitted sweater as he runs about with a pair of shoes wrapped around his neck. The conviction with which he says “Mujhe Yakeen Hai” left everyone very emotional.

One also catches a glimpse of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu, leaving us wondering about their characters in the film. The 60s is authentically recreated along with Indo-China conflict in the backdrop - the scale leaving us awestruck. With all these factors and more, the trailer definitely keeps us on tenterhooks!

Bollywood, Salman Khan, reaction, Om Puri, death, Reema Lagoo, Vinod Khanna, Reema Lagoo death, Vinod Khanna death, Tubelight, T

ALSO READ

It KILLS me when I see Om Puri in Tubelight: Salman Khan gets EMOTIONAL talking about the late actor!

“Tubelight is a story of two brothers and their bond that will surpass all odds. We hope that this family entertainer touches your hearts the same way it has touched ours!” says Mr. Amar Butala, COO, Salman Khan Films.

If nothing, the trailer has only intrigued us further and hamein yakeen hai, that we can’t wait to watch the film this Eid!

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read