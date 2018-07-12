Staying fit can be fun too and Yami Gautam's latest pole-dance video is a sexy reminder of it

One look at Yami Gautam's social media account and you would know that she is a fitness freak. She took up pole dancing earlier in March this year. But, owing to her hectic schedule, she had to take a break from it. But, she is now all set to begin the second session of pole dancing.

The 'Kaabil' actress recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video from her first session. She mentioned that she cannot wait to 'swirl' again. She has been training under celebrity pole dance instructor Arifa and looking at the video, no one could tell that this was her first attempt at the dance form.

Earlier while speaking about taking up pole-dancing as a fitness option, Yami had told Hindustan Times, “Staying fit does not mean you have to starve to look beautiful. My mom always tells me ‘don’t skip your meals or follow and crash diet or starve yourself, that doesn’t help’... So along with gymming, I decided to learn pole dancing as I enjoy dancing a lot. It makes me happy inside out. Thanks to all this I could match up to Hrithik [Roshan] in Kaabil (2017).”

Here' the video -

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chaalu' and 'Uri'.