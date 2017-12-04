Star Screen Awards 2017 | Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan win the top honours

Star Screen Awards kickstarted the award season on Sunday night in Mumbai. The awards honoured the best in Hindi cinema in the year 2017. Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu won big bagging three awards including one for the lead actress and one for its debutant director.

Vidya Balan won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of a spirited housewife who turns an RJ for a late-night show in Tumhari Sulu. Neha Dhupia, who played Vidya’s boss in the film, won the Best Supporting Actress award. The film’s director Suresh Triveni, won the Best Debut Director award.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Film – Newton

Best Dialogues – Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain and Rajat Nonia (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Editing – Ballu Saluja (Dangal)

Best Choreography – Shiamak Davar (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Music – Pritam (Dangal)

Best Female Playback Singer – Shashaa Tirupati (Shubh Mangal Savdhan)

Best Male Playback Singer – Arijit Singh (Raees and Jagga Jasoos)

Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dangal)

Best Debut Director – Suresh Trveni (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Background Score – Pritam (Dangal)

Best Sound Design – Shajith Koyeri (Rangoon)

I wanna say so much!!! @sureshtriveni @vidya_balan Mom Dad you knew before I or the world did ki #MainKarSaktiHai!! Believe in your dreams People!! They do come true!Thank you #starscreenawards for honouring me with an award for best supporting actor for #tumharisulu pic.twitter.com/vDnp6dnxsP — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 3, 2017 ×

Best Director – Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Best Actor – Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics) – Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Best Debut Male – Aparshakti Khurrana (Dangal)

Haasil se Hindi Medium tak, villain se popular Hero tak.... Thankyou #StarScreenAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/AVuGPgLukm — Irrfan (@irrfank) December 3, 2017

My super sibling @Aparshakti won the best debut award for Dangal at #StarScreenAwards. Such a proud moment. Five years back I got the same award for Vicky Donor. Surreal. Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @CastingChhabra for believing in him. pic.twitter.com/pSAVWIYmIx — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 3, 2017

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has a double reason to celebrate, not just his film Dangal swept the awards, even his wife's film was on a winning spree.

Dangal wins 12 awards. Bareilly Ki Barfi wins 2 awards. Two fantastic teams, one fantastic night!!! #StarScreenAwards — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) December 3, 2017

Star screen awards even paid a tribute to late actor Vinod Khanna. His wife Kavita Khanna took to Twitter to thank the film industry,