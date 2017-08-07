Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammy Aunty and singer Akhil Sachdeva receive 'Rajdhani Ratn Award'

New Delhi witnessed a grand award ceremony recognising talent from the entertainment fraternity. Rajdhani Ratn Awards organised by Face group was attended by many socialites and well known faces of the capital and entertainment industry. Actor Ssumier Pasricha and playback singer Akhil Sachdeva won this award for their contribution in the field of acting and singing respectively.

Ssumier Pasricha who has popularly known as Pammi Aunty won this recognition as Best Actor. Elated Ssumier says,"It is always a great feeling to get recognised for your Talent. This award is special because it's a Rajdhani Ratn award which is only given to Delhiities. I am very happy to receive this award and very thankful. It is an overwhelming feeling."

Akhil Sachdeva, singer of for 'Sun Mere Humsafar' from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania won the Best Singer Year 2016 2017. Akhil says,"It is a special feeling as it is my first award and that too I am receiving it in my city. It is an appreciation of last 7 years of hard work in the field of music. Now post 'Sun Mere Humsafar' song being a huge success, I am feeling honoured and more responsible. I want to work hard, make better music and get all the awards."