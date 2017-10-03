SRK isn’t involved on a day-to-day basis: Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s co-production with Shah Rukh Khan, Ittefaq, starring Sidharth Malhotra is ready for release. This is not the first time that Karan has tied up with another production house. He has co-produced a film with Sajid Nadiadwala (Two States) and Phantom (Shandaar and Hansee Toh Phansee). There was talk of a co-production with Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor but there is no definite plan.

Ask Karan, how different it is working with a friend like SRK and he says, “I think just like me, Shah Rukh is pretty much in the background. We have people and teams that take over the films. Actors want to leverage their brand value and equity and take it to another level by having production houses. Shah Rukh isn’t involved on a day-to-day basis. He is a superstar and he has so much happening...”

Karan further adds, “SRK and I work very well together — we produced Dear Zindagi with him and now, Ittefaq. It is seamless and our teams are completely aligned with each other. Shah Rukh and I step in whenever required. At the final cut, we will see the film. Dear Zindagi was Gauri Shinde’s baby all the way, Shah Rukh and I stepped in the end just to help and support the product and do nothing else.”

About the Sidharth-starrer, he says, “Ittefaq is placed in the hands of a debutant director, but I can assure you Abhay Chopra has a sound voice because of the way he wrote the film and the way he has executed it. It is bang on time, the way we planned it. He has such a clear vision for it and I am sure when we see the final cut, he would have followed his vision to the T. I like collaborating with like-minded people. I collaborated with Sajid

Nadiadwala and we had a great equation. Touch wood, all my collaborations have been very smooth. And you know that for a fact because you would have heard about it, if it was otherwise.”