SPOTTED: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli walk hand-in-hand at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's engagement party!

A number of celebs attended the bash but it was Virat and Anushka who attracted the most shutterbugs

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's engagement bash along with many other celeb guests. Cricketer Zaheer Khan finally got officially engaged to Chak De! actress Sagarika Ghatge. Last night, the couple threw an engagement party for friends and family in Mumbai.

Among the various celebrity guests who attended the engagement bash, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also spotted at the venue. However, the love birds caught the attention of the paparazzi as they arrived hand-in-hand at the party!

Virat looked dapper in a white shirt and black denims while Anushka looked gorgeous in a classy black dress. Both Virat and Anushka have not been vocal about their relationship in public but they never cease a chance to set relationship goals for their fans. And, their frequent public appearances have become a hit among their fans.

However, the couple was seen quite busy talking with each other at Zaheer-Sagarika's engagement party. Infact, neither Anushka nor Virat smiled for the paparazzi even once.

Apart from Virat and Anushka, other celebs and cricketers who attended Zaheer and Sagarika’s engagement bash include the like sof Mandira Bedi, Rohit Sharma, Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Dr Anjali, Bobby Deol, Yuvraj Singh, Gaurav Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti among others.

Check out some of the pictures right here: