Sorry Kangana Ranaut! Kareena Kapoor Khan would rather go on a night out with Priyanka Chopra than you

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to be best of friends quite a few years back. They have worked together in Aitraaz and have even done commercials together. Later on, differences cropped up between the two ladies and they started sharing cold vibes.

Kareena was seen taking pot shots at PC on Karan Johar's chat show whereas Priyanka confessed that she sought inspiration from Kareena's role of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for Salaam-e-Ishq.

Recently during an Interview with Filmfare, Kareena was asked to pick between Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra for a girls night out. Given their past history, one would expect her to pick Kangana, but she didn't. She explained, "I am more comfortable with Priyanka Chopra so I would have a girls night out with her."

Bebo's answer surely brightened up the day for the fans. Wonder what Priyanka has to say to this.