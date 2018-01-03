Sorry Aaradhya, this guy says that he's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first-born

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and they are proud parents to a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya. But 2018 has certainly started on a bizarre note for Aishwarya as a 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, Sangeeth Kumar, claims that she is his mother.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Sangeeth Kumar, who adds Rai after his first and middle name, revealed that Aishwarya gave birth to him through IVF in London in 1988. Interestingly, if his claim is to be believed, this was six years before Aishwarya won the Miss World crown in 1994. To be noted, Aishwarya was just 15 years old in 1988.

“I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai's family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017 (March), and my uncle's name in Aditya Rai,” Sangeet told media in an interaction in Mangaluru at the end of December.

Though Sangeeth doesn’t have any valid documents to prove his claims, he is sure about his ‘mother’ being separated. “My mother got married in 2007 with Abhishek Bachchan and she is separated, living alone. I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It’s already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot. I don’t want to go to Vishakapatnam, at least I want my mother’s number so that I’ll be free,” he added.

Meanwhile, he says that his relatives ‘manipulated’ him otherwise he would have come back to his ‘mother’ before. “I’m getting enormous headache and anger at my native place, most of my relatives have manipulated things since childhood, otherwise I would have come back to my mother before itself with clear information. Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity. Ultimate thing is I want my mom,” he said.

Well, it is clear that the youth is doing this to hog limelight but will Aishwarya or the Bachchan family react to it, is still left to be seen.