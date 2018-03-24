Sooraj Pancholi to learn different dance forms for 'Time To Dance'

Sooraj Pancholi’s second film will kickstart in a few months. While his other projects had been delayed for sometime, he has signed a dance flick titled Time To Dance, to be helmed by Stanley D’Costa (Remo D’Souza’s assistant director).

The movie will also reportedly star Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Says our source, “The film essentially requires him to dance a lot. So he is busy prepping; learning various dance forms for it. Along with his workout schedules and martial arts classes, he has also signed up for dance classes.”