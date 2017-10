Recently, pictures of Sooraj Pancholi and Kiara Advani together having lunch had given rise to rumours about them dating each other. But the truth is they have also signed a film together.

Reveals a source, “Kiara has been signed opposite Sooraj in Prabhu Dheva’s film. The makers felt they look good together. The film goes on floors sometime next month.” Now, you know why you will spot them together!