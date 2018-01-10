Sonam Kapoor's jewellery shopping outing with beau Anand Ahuja's mom fuels wedding rumours

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s grand wedding, the grapevine has been abuzz that Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja is the next celebrity couple in line to take their relationship to the next level. In fact, it was reported that Sonam and Anand, who welcomed the New Year in Paris together, will take Virushka’s route and get married in a private ceremony in Jodhpur this April.

While the duo have never openly confessed to their relationship status but when Sonam was asked about said rumours, she had told PinkVilla, "In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life. Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that, I have PadMan and then Dutt too, where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next in February, March." While one would brush the rumours under the carpet after Sonam’s statement, however, according to a report in Indian Express, the actress was spotted jewellery shopping with a very important woman in her rumoured beau Anand’s life. Well, we are talking about his mother.

Reportedly Sonam and Anand's mom were spotted visiting a high-end store for jewellery shopping in Kolkata. Apparently, the store both the ladies visited is a one-stop destination for brides to buy wedding outfits and jewellery. Well, we wonder if that is another rumour or we should in fact gear up for another high-profile celebrity wedding?