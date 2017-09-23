Sonam Kapoor rushes to Mumbai to shoot additional portions for Dutt biopic!

Sonam Kapoor who is currently in Delhi shooting for Veere Di Wedding, will fly to to Mumbai tomorrow morning to shoot for Raju Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt. While Sonam has wrapped her portions in the film, a last minute addition was added to the story for which the star was urgently required.

As soon as Hirani reached out to Sonam and explained the new development, she immediately reworked her schedule for Veere Di Wedding. Sonam will return to Mumbai to shoot for Hirani's film just for a day and will leave the next morning for Delhi for Veere Di Wedding. While in town, the actress will also attend a fashion award ceremony where she is winning an award for being the fashion icon of the year.

The film is a biopic based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the titular role. Apart from Sonam, Anushka Sharma is also playing a significant role in the film.