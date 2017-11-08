Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her bikini picture from 'Veere Di Wedding' shoot in Thailand!

Looks like several jobless netizens have a lot of free time to devote on trolling our B-Town actresses. First Mahira Khan, then Deepika Padukone and now, more recently Sonam Kapoor has been trolled on social media for one of her pictures. Sonam is currently shooting in Thailand for her upcoming chic flick Veere Di Wedding, along with Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.

The gorgeous ladies have already got us excited for the film with the first look poster of Veere Di Wedding. As per reports the four actresses are in Thailand, to shoot for a song sequence which is picturised on them.

Sonam's co-star from the film and her bestie, Swara Bhasker recently posted a video of them, spending some quality time by the pool after their ling flight. She captioned the video writing, "When u are dog tired after a looooooong flight.. actually two.. but still gotta chill out with your #Veere At @amanpuri #Phuket with @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @shikhatalsania #VeereJustWannaChill missing #kareenakapoorkhan #VeereInThailand also yeah.. upside down video whatever!!!"

In the video, Sonam can be seen chilling with her girl gang including her sister Rhea Kapoor, in black strapless bikini. The haters got to work and started body shaming her, calling her "flat" and other indecent names.

Earlier, Sonam had written a powerful column in which she had addressed the issue of body shaming and talked about how we all have been conditioned to stick to believe in unrealistic notions of beauty standards. Looks like some people find joy in shaming others, instead of looking inside their own selves.