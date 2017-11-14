Sonam Kapoor condemns Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's comment on homosexuality says it's is not a tendency

Sonam Kapoor says homosexuality is not a tendency, it's something you are born with

Sonam Kapoor is known for being outspoken about matters close to her heart.

So, when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar comments on homosexuality at an event in Delhi, Veere Di Wedding actress doesn't think twice before letting out her opinion on the matter. Reportedly a student from the University asked the spiritual leader about how he should handle the way his family and friends treat him over his sexual preferences, Sri Sri said, "You don't think you are sick or something is wrong with you. If you stand up, nobody can insult you, but...if you feel bad about yourself, nobody can make you feel better." He added, "This is your tendency now...know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change. I've seen many men who were gay later turn into heterosexuals, and there are those who are normal, who are called straight people, end up being gay later in life."

Now that doesn't make sense.Does it? Sonam Kapoor couldn't stay mum over his illogical comments and lashed out at him on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Sonam slammed the misconception around homosexuality that he is spread around.

Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017

Lashing out at Godmen in general, Sonam recommends authors like Hindol Sengupta and Devdutt Patnaik and their books to understand culture and Hinduism.

WTF is wrong with god men, if you want to learn something about Hinduism and culture it’s better to follow @HindolSengupta & @devduttmyth — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017

Bravo! Miss Kapoor.