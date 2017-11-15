Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar to fly to US for 'Padman' last schedule

Yes it is confirmed. Akshay Kumar’s Padman, produced by his wife, Twinkle Khanna under her own banner, will release on the Republic Day weekend of 2018. The final leg of the shoot will take place in America. Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are flying to the Big Apple tonight for a short stint.

The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Murugatham, the social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who made low cost sanitary towels. Arunachalam even received a Padma Shri for his enlightening work and in the movie Akki essays the role of the protagonist.