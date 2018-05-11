Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja thank parents, wedding planners, friends and family members who made their wedding 'special'
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja , Image Courtesy: Instagram
Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have thanked the people who supported them in making their dream wedding come true.The actress shared a lengthy post on her official Instagram account, thanking the family, friends and fans for making their wedding a memorable moment.
"Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical two days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special," Sonam wrote.
The couple got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Tuesday morning at her aunt's mansion in Mumbai, which was attended by close family and friends, including Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.
After the marriage ceremony, the couple also hosted a reception which was attended by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.
In her Instagram message, Sonam tagged her wedding planner, designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Vakil - who designed her red wedding lehenga.
Sonam also thanked the media and the Mumbai police for their support on the occasion. "The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth... Mumbai Police for all the support," she wrote.
"Last but definitely not the least, I would like to thank my fans for all the love they have shown me over the last few days," she added.
In another lengthy post, she thanked her mother Sunita Kapoor, father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and other friends and family members who were by her side on the special occasion. She also thanked her relatives and friends who made it to the wedding on a short notice. "Love you all," she concluded.
Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical 2 days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special & here's a few people who deserve a special mention: @ranipinklove for creating the perfect fairy tale wedding! @wedniksha I don’t think we could have pulled this off without you! Thank you for pushing through and making this dream, reality. @jomalonelondon for creating the most beautiful atmosphere! @reelsandframes for capturing our most treasured memories and being our wedding photographers and to @signe_vilstrup @taras84 @thehouseofpixels we can’t wait for the stupendous pictures you took of Anand & I! A special shout out to @BellezaJewels @fizzygoblet @isharya @andmystories_in @teacultureoftheworld for creating beautiful mementos for my nearest and dearest @namratasoni @artinayar @bbhiral @alpakhimani @mallika_bhat @rohit_bhatkar for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves! @abujanisandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @anuradhavakil @raghavendra.rathore @masabagupta @rajeshpratapsinghworks @jimmychoo @shehlaakhan you are all some of the most talented people I know & my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. @kapoor.sunita & @amrapalijewels for creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children! Special mention @vani2790 @chandiniw @manishamelwani @abhilashatd for styling! @marut_sikka @poojadhingra & @indianaccent you served up a storm! Thank you to the brilliant team at the @theleela @sunteckrealty for the awesome venue @theweddingbartenders for keeping guests in high spirits @anaitashroffadajania @priyanka86 & Divya @vogueindia you guys are so supportive @vandana_weddingplanner for helping with the rituals @ravishkapoorinvitations for fabulous invitations @media.raindrop for always being there The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth Mumbai Police for all the support Dome Security you guys were on point at all times!
Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you’re the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!
Sonam will soon be heading to the French Riviera to walk the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2018. The actress has always managed to stun us with her looks at Cannes and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us this year.