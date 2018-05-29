Sonam K Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Veere Di Wedding rakes in the moolah even before its release

With its glamorous leading ladies, whacky dialogues and an untold story about female friendship, Veere Di Wedding (VDW) has become a talking point among film buffs from the time its trailer was released over a month ago. The subsequent launch of the songs further heightened the anticipation.

The movie is front-lined by two female heavyweight stars — Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam K Ahuja — who have proved their mettle at the box office. Kareena, whose career has been lined with one superhit after another, is sharing screen space for the first time with Sonam, who has given commendable movies such as Neerja and Pad Man.

It also features the fabulous Swara Bhasker and the talented Shikha Talsania as the other two leads. VDW is backed by ace female producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, whose endeavour is to break the glass ceiling with this collaboration and present a film for women and their men, too.

Due to the huge buzz around it, VDW is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2018. Aided by Sonam’s and Kareena’s fan following in the online space, it’s not surprising that its digital and music sales are almost at par with that of movies starring A-list actors.

This Shashanka Ghosh directorial is well on its way to already establishing itself as a ‘hit’ owing to the non-theatrical revenue it has garnered. While in the past, several Hindi films have celebrated male friendship and bonding, VDW is the first heroine-centric venture backed by women producers to explore friendship.

Veere Di Wedding, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, releases on June 1.