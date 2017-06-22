Sonali Bendre to conduct her first masterclass with author Anand Neelakantan

Sonali Bendre, who turned author with her book Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting, recently started a book club on Facebook.

By forming a community of readers, who can discuss various books on the social media platform, the actress-author hopes to encourage people to read more often and have an interesting exchange of ideas and thoughts.

Today, her book club is organising its first ever on-ground activation with a masterclass by author Anand Neelakantan at Granth Bookstore in Juhu. The two will discuss the process of creating content and writing a book at length and also interact with members of the book club and other readers.

Says Sonali, “The first Indian author to be part of the book club was Neelakantan. He also happens to be one of my favourite authors. The last time when we did the FB live with him, we discussed the idea of doing a masterclass for the audience, where we spoke about what goes into writing a book and decided at that very moment to have a masterclass. Members get to learn how to develop the basic story idea, plot, character, etc from the master himself.”