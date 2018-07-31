Sonali Bendre’s sister-in-law Shrishti Arya opens up about the actress' condition

Sonali Bendre recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, which left her fans and followers in a state of shock. Since then, well-wishers, fans and everybody out there is curious to know about the Sarfarosh actress' health. Fortunately, we have been updated about Sonali's health.

Sonali Bendre's friend and sister-in-law Shrishti Behl Arya opened about how the actress is doing at the moment and told Spotboye, “She is staying strong.”

While we always knew that she is a fighter, it is definitely re-assuring to learn about her health. Earlier, Shrishti had told the same publication that, “Sonali will definitely prevail. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love.”

For those uninitiated, Sonali Bendre had taken to Twitter to share the news of her being diagnosed with cancer. “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasised, which we frankly did not see coming,” the actress had written.

However, Sonali is not taking the diasease lying down and is fighting it with all the might, one day at a time and her perseverance is nothing, but inspiring. The actress who is undergoing treatment, revealed how big a help her son, Ranveer has been in this entire journey and how her husband Goldie Behl has been very supportive.