Sonali Bendre Behl's ecstatic at the growth of her online book club!

Sonali Bendre Behl’s online book club is gradually becoming one of the most popular forums to discuss literature and reading trends. The actress turned best-selling writer of The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments With Parenting, only recently was live on Facebook in conversation with one of the leading woman authors in the country, Preeti Shenoy, who recently penned a book titled, 'A Hundred Little Flames'.

The gorgeous actress opened the talk to everything the readers and writers want answered about the contemporary Indian fiction scene. Sonali threw literary questions in Preeti's direction and also picked queries from live audience commenting under the video, covering topics such as reading lists, approach to writing, getting published and dealing with writers' block.

Talking about Sonali's Book Club growing strong, says Sonali, "The book club has been just growing organically. When authors reach out to it, it's very encouraging."

Adds Sonali, "In the city that I live in, if I decide to have a book club discussion it turns into a lunch plan or a high tea, and eventually becomes too social and limited. Through social media I get to talk to people from different parts of the world and know and their views."