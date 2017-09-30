Sonakshi Sinha’s mom Poonam to co-judge Baba Ramdev's music show

A source from the sets says that Sinha Sr was like a mother to all the contestants who are away from their families

Sonakshi Sinha’s mother Poonam has joined her beti as the co-judge in the Diwali special episode of the devotional music show Om Shanti Om. A source from the sets says that Sinha Sr was like a mother to all the contestants who are away from their families. “Poonam not only mentored them but spent extra time with all the contestants post her pack-up. She also made sure she had lunch with all of them. She was overwhelmed by 10-year-old Zaid Ali’s performance.”