Sonakshi Sinha is definitely going to be in 'Dabangg 3': Arbaaz Khan!

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan says they are currently scripting the third part of Dabangg and are yet to lock female actors except for Sonakshi Sinha. Ever since the third part of Salman Khan-starrer was announced, there were reports on the addition of female cast members, including Parineeti Chopra and Mouni Roy.

Asked if the cast has been finalised, Arbaaz shared, "Sonakshi is definitely going to be there. Apart from her even I don't know who will be there. We will cast according to the script, which is currently in development." Arbaaz says the team is aiming to start Dabangg 3 by the middle of this year.

Dabangg 3 will be about how Salman's character and how he turned into 'Chulbul Pandey'. While Arbaaz had turned director with Dabangg 2, the third part will be helmed by filmmaker Prabhudeva.

The 50-year-old actor says though he won't be directing the Dabangg franchise this time, he yearns to be behind the camera and helm a film. "I am itching to direct a film. I would love to do so. Hopefully when I get something exciting, a great script which I want to direct, I will do it. As of now I'll focus on acting and production."