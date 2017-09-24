Somy Ali defends Mahira Khan who has received much backlash for her recent photograph

Actress Somy Ali, who also hails from Pakistan, and has featured in a few Bollywood movies, has come out in defence of Mahira.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was snapped wearing a short dress and smoking in New York alongside Ranbir Kapoor, got heavily trolled on social media.

Haters gonna hate

Actress Somy Ali, who also hails from Pakistan, and has featured in a few Bollywood movies, has come out in defence of Mahira. Somy says, “She (Mahira) is smoking a cigarette, why is this such a big deal? She looks sexy and beautiful in that dress and there’s nothing wrong with that. I agree smoking is bad for you, but does it deserve ignorant nasty comments? Not at all. Mahira is old enough to know what she is doing; it’s her prerogative. And haters are going to hate no matter what.’’

Price of stardom

Somy says fame comes with a price. “She is very pretty and successful and that comes with a price, of course. But in the bigger scheme of things, this is quite petty and only the petty-minded would troll her. These comments are absurd and the epitome of ignorance, and those commenting seem to still be in the Stone Age,’’ she adds.

Ali Zafar supports Mahira

The actor posted on Instagram, “Every woman has the right to make her own choices in life as as long (as she’s not hurting anyone else) just like we men do. How we react defines our own character. Choose wisely for we shall be judged.’’