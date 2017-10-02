Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu name their newborn baby daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu became proud parents to a baby girl on the auspicious occaion of Navami. They have named their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kunal took to his Twitter account to make the announcement writing, "We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings."

We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) October 1, 2017

Word has it that in Urdu, Inaaya means the gift of Allah. It also implies help, concern and support that the Almighty endows upon us. Inaaya was born on the 9th day of the Navratri and there couldn't be a more auspicious occasion for the arrival of the new member of the family. Kunal had shared the news with fans on Twitter.

We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love&blessings — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 29, 2017

Several reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor said that Taimur finally has a little sister with whom he can play. During her pregnancy, Soha had also spoken about how Kareena helped and guided her saying, "Kareena has been very helpful. She recently went through this. So, I keep asking her a lot of questions on a daily basis. What should I eat, what is allowed, what isn’t.”

We wish we get to catch a glipse of baby Inaaya soon.